The 2026 Iditarod sled dog race is underway in Anchorage!

Willow Lake, Alaska - The 2026 Iditarod sled dog race officially kicked off in Anchorage, Alaska on Sunday. Here's what you need to know about this year's edition.
Sunday afternoon, 37 musher teams began their 975-mile adventure over rough Alaskan, from Willow Lake all the way to Nome.
Thousands watched the ceremonial race start down the streets of downtown Anchorage as a light snow fell on Saturday.
The favorite to win this year's dog race along the north route is defending champion Jessie Holmes.
Holmes told the Anchorage Daily News that he's "absolutely" ready.
"The first time doesn’t matter as much to me as trying to follow this up with a second win," he insisted.
2026 Iditorad promises to be tough
The 2026 Iditarod field boasts 23 veterans including three past champions and 14 rookies.
Three mushers are participating in the event’s inaugural Expedition Class. This non-competitive bracket allows mushers to run the trail while not adhering to the strict competition rules. For example, unlike other competitors, these mushers may switch out dogs on their team.
Launched in 1973, the grueling race commemorates a dog sled expedition in 1925 that brought vaccines to Nome to fight a diphtheria outbreak. Recently, dog deaths have sparked outrage from animal rights advocates.
Not only is the 2026 competition stiff, but this year's northern route along the Yukon River may be difficult due to deep snow on seldom-traveled trails.
The winner of "The Last Great Race" is likely to be decided next week.
Cover photo: REUTERS