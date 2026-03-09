The 2026 Iditarod sled dog race is underway in Anchorage!

Willow Lake, Alaska - The 2026 Iditarod sled dog race officially kicked off in Anchorage, Alaska on Sunday. Here's what you need to know about this year's edition.

The 2026 Iditarod has begun, with reigning champion Jessie Holmes in pole position to retain his title. © REUTERS

Sunday afternoon, 37 musher teams began their 975-mile adventure over rough Alaskan, from Willow Lake all the way to Nome.

Thousands watched the ceremonial race start down the streets of downtown Anchorage as a light snow fell on Saturday.

The favorite to win this year's dog race along the north route is defending champion Jessie Holmes.

Holmes told the Anchorage Daily News that he's "absolutely" ready.

"The first time doesn’t matter as much to me as trying to follow this up with a second win," he insisted.