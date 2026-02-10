Golden retriever wakes up owner in the middle of the night – and she can't believe what's in his mouth!

San Diego, California - Gus is a furry whirlwind with an exuberant love of playtime. The other night, the dog kept his family on their toes all night long!

Gus the puppy woke his owners in the middle of the night – and they were less than thrilled. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@goldengusgus

In a viral video on the TikTok page @goldengusgus, the golden retriever can be seen shooing his completely exhausted owner out of bed.

The reason for his nocturnal awakening: diarrhea.

But Gus doesn't seem to care much, preferring instead to play a game. Armed with a baseball bat, he comes to the front door and makes a racket!

The text in the video sums up the situation: "POV: your dog has diarrhea in the middle of the night and thinks it's the perfect time to piss you off even more."

Dog experts are hardly surprised. Golden retrievers are often playful like puppies well into old age – with a pronounced talent for releasing maximum energy at the most inopportune moments. Sleep seems to be rather optional!

In the comments, thousands of users sympathized with the hilarious situation.

"Just love how goldens create even more chaos at the worst times," wrote one user. Another joked, "This is actually really dangerous because he might become a professional baller for the MLB."