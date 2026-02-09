Dog is adorably jealous of brother getting more attention in hilarious viral video

A viral video shows Berkley the dog cuddling up to his owner Kayla – but then his little brother Finn bursts in!

A viral video shows Berkley the dog cuddling up to his owner Kayla – but then his little brother Finn bursts in! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kayla_michelle62

The viral clip on TikTok shows how golden retriever Finn suddenly thrusts himself into the limelight.

The message seems clear: this is my petting session now!

The text from dog owner Kayla put it in a nutshell: "When you're giving your first dog attention and the second one notices."

The pet owner's dry conclusion in the caption reads, "God gave me two hands for a reason."

The comment section on TikTok exploded.

"This is one of the most annoying traits dogs have," grumbled one user.

"The struggle is so real with two," added another.

Indeed, according to experts, dogs can get jealous. Studies show that four-legged friends react nervously when their owner turns their attention to a "rival."