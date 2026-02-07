Puppy abandoned in forest with her siblings before rescue – now why won't anyone adopt the dog?
Arkansas - A little dog was abandoned in the woods, survived with great difficulty, and is now looking in vain for a forever home. This is the story of Jynni.
Susan Tylor is a volunteer at Benton Animal Services, an animal shelter in Arkansas.
"Jynni came into Benton Animal Services with six siblings, all puppies who had been abandoned in the woods," she told Newsweek.
The puppies were noticeably thin and were initially placed in a horse trailer because the shelter had no capacity.
When a place finally became available, Susan noticed something: "Some of them slowly grew stronger, but not Jynni. Even with patient hand-feeding, she struggled to eat."
Sadly, three of the siblings died at the shelter, while the others were gradually adopted. Still, nobody was interested in Jynni or her brother Remi, who also had trouble eating.
But the staff didn't give up, took time for the little four-legged friends, and cared for them lovingly.
No successful adoption for abandoned puppy
Susan showed the progress of the two dogs on her TikTok page, and both were finally adopted.
However, the joy was short-lived when little Jynni's adopter gave her back a few days later.
Apparently, his other dogs didn't like her, so the little pup couldn't stay there.
Naturally, this came as heartbreaking news for Susan.
"She was the runt of her siblings and was always so sweet and had such love in her eyes – even when she was sickly," she said.
Susan has already contacted an organization that gives street dogs to foster families, and they are doing their best to include Jynni in the organization, even though they are currently overloaded.
"She needs a forever home that sees her as the tiny survivor she is," Susan said.
