Puppy abandoned in forest with her siblings before rescue – now why won't anyone adopt the dog?

Arkansas - A little dog was abandoned in the woods, survived with great difficulty, and is now looking in vain for a forever home. This is the story of Jynni.

Jynni the dog and her siblings were abandoned in the forest. © Screenshot/TikTok/@beforeilearnedcivility

Susan Tylor is a volunteer at Benton Animal Services, an animal shelter in Arkansas.



"Jynni came into Benton Animal Services with six siblings, all puppies who had been abandoned in the woods," she told Newsweek.

The puppies were noticeably thin and were initially placed in a horse trailer because the shelter had no capacity.

When a place finally became available, Susan noticed something: "Some of them slowly grew stronger, but not Jynni. Even with patient hand-feeding, she struggled to eat."

Sadly, three of the siblings died at the shelter, while the others were gradually adopted. Still, nobody was interested in Jynni or her brother Remi, who also had trouble eating.

But the staff didn't give up, took time for the little four-legged friends, and cared for them lovingly.