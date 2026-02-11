Owner believed her dog was dead – ten years later, a microchip changes everything

Miami, Florida - For more than ten years, a Florida family thought their beloved dog Buttercup was lost forever, but then, the unbelievable happened!

Buttercup's owner couldn't believe it: after ten years, she hadn't expected to see the dog again! © Screenshot/Instagram/@adoptmiamipets

It all began with a routine operation in the south of Miami.

An employee at a local animal shelter discovered an older, weakened dog that could barely move.

The turning point came during a standard microchip scan, and sure enough, the chip was officially registered.

A few minutes later, it was determined to be Buttercup – a dog who had been mourned by her family for over a decade.

When the shelter contacted the owners, the full extent of the tragedy became clear.

Buttercup and the family's second dog had escaped from their yard over ten years ago.

The other dog was found dead, having been hit by a car. The family was certain that Buttercup had not made it either.

As it turns out, the dog had actually survived!

Nobody knows exactly what Buttercup had experienced over the years. Perhaps she was taken in, perhaps she managed to fend for herself.