Runaway rescue dog is back with his new family after five weeks in the cold!

Wisconsin - An adopted dog in Wisconsin put his new family through the wringer when he jumped out of their car and went missing for over a month.

Emily and her family adopted Zero from a local animal shelter. © Screenshot/Threads/@millie__cora

Emily Rendall-Araujo and her husband, Andres Araujo, had no idea what they were in for when they adopted a cute mutt named Zero from the Sheboygan County Humane Society in Wisconsin in January.

When Zero's new family got him home and opened the car, he bolted.

The dog took off and ran into a nearby field, according to People.

Emily sprinted after Zero but quickly lost sight of him. Despite Emily and her daughter's pursuit, they didn't catch their newest furry family member.

"We followed tracks through thick brush in the frozen marsh, over a running creek, and accidentally followed the tracks under a fenceline and into our neighbor's cow pasture," said the 37-year-old.

"When we realized we were in the field with full-sized bulls, we quietly abandoned Zero's tracks and got out of there."