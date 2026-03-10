Runaway rescue dog is back with his new family after five weeks in the cold!
Wisconsin - An adopted dog in Wisconsin put his new family through the wringer when he jumped out of their car and went missing for over a month.
Emily Rendall-Araujo and her husband, Andres Araujo, had no idea what they were in for when they adopted a cute mutt named Zero from the Sheboygan County Humane Society in Wisconsin in January.
When Zero's new family got him home and opened the car, he bolted.
The dog took off and ran into a nearby field, according to People.
Emily sprinted after Zero but quickly lost sight of him. Despite Emily and her daughter's pursuit, they didn't catch their newest furry family member.
"We followed tracks through thick brush in the frozen marsh, over a running creek, and accidentally followed the tracks under a fenceline and into our neighbor's cow pasture," said the 37-year-old.
"When we realized we were in the field with full-sized bulls, we quietly abandoned Zero's tracks and got out of there."
Repeated sightings gave the family hope
Zero's new family launched a huge search effort the day after he bolted because they were worried about the dog running around in sub-zero temperatures.
As more locals joined the search, there were repeated sightings, so they decided to set up live traps for the missing dog.
"If we hadn't gotten so many regular sightings, it would've been easy to assume he had gotten into trouble and passed away," Emily said.
"Fortunately, because we never really went more than five days or so without a sighting, I just kept thinking that eventually he would get tired and hungry enough to let his guard down and go into the trap."
Zero was on the lam for a full five weeks before he was caught.
Zero is finally settling in with his new family
Once he was finally home, Zero's new family gave him a warm blanket, fresh food, and lots of love.
Thankfully, Zero was uninjured after his five-week adventure through the Wisconsin winter.
"Despite losing 16 lbs., he's in great shape. He didn't have any frostbite or scratches or scrapes, but the vet did detect a heart murmur," Emily explained.
The fact that this rescue dog ran didn't shock his new family.
Emily said, "Zero really did not do well in the shelter. He was very timid and anxious, and all of the volunteers who worked with him have told me similar stories.
"I think he saw the opportunity to run and took it, fearing that I might be taking him back to the shelter."
After 37 days in the cold, Zero is finally adjusting to life back home. Emily said he's getting along with her kids and two other dogs splendidly.
Emily and Andres have "immense gratitude" for all the volunteers "who spent an incredible amount of time and dedication tracking him down and bringing him home."
