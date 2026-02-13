Dog waits years for a loving home – but no one seems to want her

Carlisle, UK - She has been sitting in an enclosure for over 1,000 days, waiting to be seen: the lovable, black and white spotted dog named Frida has been searching in vain for a new family.

Frida has been waiting for a loving owner for some time. © Screenshot/Facebook/Miracle's Mission

For more than three years, the four-legged friend has been staring at the gray walls of the British animal welfare organization Miracle's Mission in the north of England, longing for a loving owner.

Day in and day out, animal lovers flock to the rehab and rescue center in the city of Carlisle, but no one pays any attention to Frida.

Both the spotted furball's story and her personality are very special, and to boost her adoption, the organization's helpers published a Facebook post a few days ago in the hope of finding her a home soon.

Since Frida's puppyhood, the dog has spent her daily life at the rehab center for disabled animals and was left to fend for herself from an early age, as reported by The Mirror.

Originally from Bosnia, she was involved in a car accident shortly after her birth, and the impact damaged one of her legs so badly that she still stands out due to her very personal gait.