Dog waits years for a loving home – but no one seems to want her
Carlisle, UK - She has been sitting in an enclosure for over 1,000 days, waiting to be seen: the lovable, black and white spotted dog named Frida has been searching in vain for a new family.
For more than three years, the four-legged friend has been staring at the gray walls of the British animal welfare organization Miracle's Mission in the north of England, longing for a loving owner.
Day in and day out, animal lovers flock to the rehab and rescue center in the city of Carlisle, but no one pays any attention to Frida.
Both the spotted furball's story and her personality are very special, and to boost her adoption, the organization's helpers published a Facebook post a few days ago in the hope of finding her a home soon.
Since Frida's puppyhood, the dog has spent her daily life at the rehab center for disabled animals and was left to fend for herself from an early age, as reported by The Mirror.
Originally from Bosnia, she was involved in a car accident shortly after her birth, and the impact damaged one of her legs so badly that she still stands out due to her very personal gait.
Shelter is baffled as to why Frida hasn't found a home yet
"Frida was rescued by a kind lady when she was a puppy and has lived in a shelter ever since," a representative for the shelter told the outlet.
Shortly after the accident, the spotted furry friend's leg was operated on with the help of a Bosnian orthopedic surgeon and straightened in the process.
Despite her minor disability, the dog is always motivated to start the day.
"She is amazing with dogs and people, even kids," the rescue center wrote in her Facebook post.
"She loves going for walks and to ride in the car."
Frida's even a regular pub-goer, as she "loves to be sociable."
The active and loving four-legged friend has everything that dog owners could wish for – or does she?
The dog celebrated her third Christmas in a row at the rescue, and her carers are baffled as to why she hasn't yet been adopted.
Under the viral post, there's been an outpouring of love for Frida, which, hopefully, will lead her to her forever home.
