Dog comes to the rescue in search for missing child: "Heroes come in all forms"

Louisville, Kentucky - While searching for a missing child, police officers in Kentucky received unexpected help from an attentive little dog !

This furry friend became a hero! © Screenshot/Instagram/@lmpd.ky

At the beginning of January, a major search operation was launched in Louisville for a boy who had been reported missing.

Video footage of the search that has now been released will blow you away.

As several police officers roamed the streets and a helicopter kept an eye out for the child from the air, it was a dog from the neighborhood that suddenly became the hero!

As the police explained in an Instagram post, the four-legged friend "seemed to know something was wrong and led officers straight to the child."

Bodycam footage shows how the helpful dog sits down in front of the officers and appears to show them the way, with the canine hero using tactically good barking manoeuvres.

In the end, the dog led the search party into a backyard to a car in which the missing boy had apparently locked himself. According to the police, the child was frightened but unharmed, and he was soon handed over to his family.