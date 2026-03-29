Shelter dog makes heartbreakingly sweet gesture to adopters: "When will someone love her back?"

West Palm Beach, Florida - Roxy the dog has been stuck at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Florida, for weeks now. Tragically, visitors' interest in her is close to zero.

Roxy is a cheerful dog, but that hasn't done her any good so far. © Screenshot/Facebook/Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League

This is partially because the pooch has at least a little bit of Pit Bull in her genetic makeup.

Another reason is that Roxy, at seven years of age, is an older dog – and therefore difficult to place since puppies are more popular.

What the dog is now doing to convince potential adopters of her worth has been breaking hearts.

In a viral clip published at the end of February, Roxy greets her visitor (the camerawoman) with one of her stuffed toys in her mouth and practically offers it to her as a gift.

The dog's eyes are full of hope and love – who wouldn't want such a sweetheart?

"She doesn't understand why people pass her by instead of stopping to play with her," reads the video's caption, accompanied by an emoji showing a broken heart.

"She has unconditional love for every human she meets. When will someone love her back?" the text asks.

Even a full comment section, in which many users express their sympathy, doesn't help the dog much.

"Please come meet Roxy and let her show you her favorite toys," the rescuers beg.

Recently, The Dodo contacted the animal shelter, which unfortunately only had more bad news to report.