Shelter dog makes heartbreakingly sweet gesture to adopters: "When will someone love her back?"
West Palm Beach, Florida - Roxy the dog has been stuck at the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League in West Palm Beach, Florida, for weeks now. Tragically, visitors' interest in her is close to zero.
This is partially because the pooch has at least a little bit of Pit Bull in her genetic makeup.
Another reason is that Roxy, at seven years of age, is an older dog – and therefore difficult to place since puppies are more popular.
What the dog is now doing to convince potential adopters of her worth has been breaking hearts.
In a viral clip published at the end of February, Roxy greets her visitor (the camerawoman) with one of her stuffed toys in her mouth and practically offers it to her as a gift.
The dog's eyes are full of hope and love – who wouldn't want such a sweetheart?
"She doesn't understand why people pass her by instead of stopping to play with her," reads the video's caption, accompanied by an emoji showing a broken heart.
"She has unconditional love for every human she meets. When will someone love her back?" the text asks.
Even a full comment section, in which many users express their sympathy, doesn't help the dog much.
"Please come meet Roxy and let her show you her favorite toys," the rescuers beg.
Recently, The Dodo contacted the animal shelter, which unfortunately only had more bad news to report.
Instagram video shows adorable gesture from Roxy the dog
Mara Gleason, Marketing and Communications Associate at Peggy Adams, explained in an interview with the pet site that Roxy continues to live with them.
"I haven’t seen a lot of people want to meet her yet," she admitted, adding that some have been put off by Roxy's play with the stuffed toys.
Gleason continued, saying that Roxy is a very social dog who loves belly rubs and back scratches.
"She does the thing with the toys to get attention. But once she’s one-on-one with a person, all she wants is the person. She’ll leave the toys behind," explained Gleason.
Now, of course, the shelter is hoping that the additional coverage from The Dodo will help place Roxy.
"She is just so sweet with everybody she meets," Gleason concluded. "I think she would do really well with any type of person. She’s going to be a great companion."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League