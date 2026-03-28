Missing dog found trapped in a sewer – how did he get there?

London, Kentucky - Recently, the London-Laurel County emergency call center in Kentucky received a frightening call that a dog was stuck in the middle of a sewer.

The emergency services carefully pulled the completely exhausted dog out of the narrow pipe. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/London - Laurel Rescue Squad

At around 8 AM (local time), a town resident was out for a walk when he spotted the four-legged friend with white fur and immediately called the emergency services.

Shortly afterwards, the Laurel Rescue Team and the London City Fire Department arrived at the scene.

Only a few minutes after the rescue workers arrived, they realized that this was not going to be an easy operation.

With a lot of patience and sensitivity, they maneuvered the dog out of the canal, sharing the whole thing on Facebook for posterity.

They soon learned that the white furry friend had already been missing for several days.

"At approximately 8am this morning, London-Laurel County 911 Center notified units of a dog that was trapped in a storm drain," the rescue team wrote in the post.

"Units worked together to rescue the animal without injury. It has since been returned to its family. Also on scene were London City Fire Department."