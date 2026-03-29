Dog and cat owner is horrified to see what pet sitter did while she was away: "Vomit and poop all over"
New York, New York - Ashley Culver hired a pet sitter to take care of her beloved dog, two cats, and tortoise for five days – but when she returned home, she was horrified.
Last Christmas, the 42-year-old traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to spend the holidays with her family.
As Ashley was unable to take her two kitties, tortoise, and her dog Calli with her due to the distance, she found a pet sitter through the pet service provider "Wag!"
The pet sitter, who was to look after Ashley's apartment in Manhattan and take care of her various pets, cost a whopping $500.
Hoping that everything would go well, the New Yorker flew to her family as planned.
She never imagined that she would experience an absolute horror scenario on her return.
Ashley described her memories of the day she arrived home to Newsweek.
"Our home was a disgusting mess, and Calli seemed shell-shocked and traumatized. It looked like a bomb went off in our kitchen, and there was a pile of our clothes in the hall that were wet and dirty," she said.
"It looked like there was vomit and poop all over the kitchen. There were animal accidents everywhere, the cats were dirty and there was kitty litter everywhere. It was really disturbing and shocking."
Pet care service responds to horrifying video evidence
In her anger, the blonde recorded a video and posted it on Instagram in January. The clip went viral and was viewed over 1.6 million times.
A spokesperson for the "Wag!" app has since spoken out and issued a statement.
"Upon learning of the incident, we promptly suspended the caregiver involved and launched a thorough investigation," they said.
"Our Trust & Safety team is also in direct contact with the pet parent to better understand the situation and work toward a resolution."
Although the incident took place three months ago, Ashley has not yet received any compensation.
In another video, she explained that the company would only pay for damages if the clip was deleted from Instagram.
The pet owner said she wasn't willing to do that, however.
It is unclear what will happen next, but this particular pet care service is clearly no longer an option for her.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ashleyculver