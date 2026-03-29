Dog and cat owner is horrified to see what pet sitter did while she was away: "Vomit and poop all over"

New York, New York - Ashley Culver hired a pet sitter to take care of her beloved dog , two cats , and tortoise for five days – but when she returned home, she was horrified.

Ashley Culver tells in her video that her dog Calli (r.) was traumatized for a long time after the incident. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ashleyculver

Last Christmas, the 42-year-old traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to spend the holidays with her family.

As Ashley was unable to take her two kitties, tortoise, and her dog Calli with her due to the distance, she found a pet sitter through the pet service provider "Wag!"

The pet sitter, who was to look after Ashley's apartment in Manhattan and take care of her various pets, cost a whopping $500.

Hoping that everything would go well, the New Yorker flew to her family as planned.

She never imagined that she would experience an absolute horror scenario on her return.

Ashley described her memories of the day she arrived home to Newsweek.

"Our home was a disgusting mess, and Calli seemed shell-shocked and traumatized. It looked like a bomb went off in our kitchen, and there was a pile of our clothes in the hall that were wet and dirty," she said.

"It looked like there was vomit and poop all over the kitchen. There were animal accidents everywhere, the cats were dirty and there was kitty litter everywhere. It was really disturbing and shocking."