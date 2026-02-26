Hawk brew-ah: California man jailed for giving booze to protected bird species

South Whittier, California - A man was sentenced to 45 days in jail for animal cruelty in California after footage showed him giving alcohol to a protected hawk, according to reports.

A 25-year-old man was jailed in California for capturing a baby Cooper's hawk and giving it alcohol. © Collage: Facebook / California Department of Fish and Wildlife

Cesar Gustavo Diaz captured the bird at a park in South Whittier, Los Angeles County, before pouring an alcoholic drink into its mouth, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Tuesday.

Screenshots of the video shared by the department show the bird, described as a juvenile Cooper's hawk, drinking from a green can of liquid and holding what appeared to be a cigarette butt in its beak.

After being alerted by members of the public, agents from the CDFW and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's office conducted a search at Diaz's home and determined he had already released the bird.

The 25-year-old, who has been previously convicted for a felony, was charged with misdemeanor animal cruelty and capturing or confining wildlife. Cooper's hawks are a protected species under California law.

He was sentenced to 45 days in jail, 12 months of summary probation, a five-year ban on possessing animals and a 10-year firearm prohibition.

Court records show that Diaz served 44 of the 45 days ahead of sentencing, partly due to good behavior, according to NBC News.