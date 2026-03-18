Rescued pigeon and grandpa's shared naps have the internet swooning!
UK - A daily nap can be a great way to recharge, and the internet is smitten with these odd napping buddies: a rescued pigeon and grandpa!
A TikToker named Liberty's grandfather, Bill, has a very special daily ritual: he and his pigeon, named Birdie, nap together.
Liberty has shared a few videos of the sweet routine on her TikTok account, but the most recent clip of the odd couple napping went viral and boasts over one million views.
In it, Bill naps comfortably in his armchair, while Birdie nestles up on the chair back and coos to herself.
TikTokers are in love with this cute napping duo!
According to another video, the unusual friendship began after Liberty's grandmother rescued the baby pigeon.
She found the bird on the ground after its mother had been killed by a sparrow hawk.
This pigeon has become the favorite grandkid!
Caring for the young bird proved to be a real challenge, according to Liberty's grandma. Luckily, the old woman was persistent and was able to raise and bond with the baby pigeon.
Even though it was the TikToker's grandma who rescued the animal, the bird has a special relationship with Bill, as the videos of these napping buddies show. The two are inseparable!
According to Liberty, the pigeon has become her grandparents' favorite "grandchild."
Hopefully, there will be more cute videos of this sweet duo to come!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@libertystormxo