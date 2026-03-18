Rescued pigeon and grandpa's shared naps have the internet swooning!

UK - A daily nap can be a great way to recharge, and the internet is smitten with these odd napping buddies: a rescued pigeon and grandpa!

Bill and pigeon"Birdie" take their afternoon nap together in the same place at the same time every day. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@libertystormxo

A TikToker named Liberty's grandfather, Bill, has a very special daily ritual: he and his pigeon, named Birdie, nap together.

Liberty has shared a few videos of the sweet routine on her TikTok account, but the most recent clip of the odd couple napping went viral and boasts over one million views.

In it, Bill naps comfortably in his armchair, while Birdie nestles up on the chair back and coos to herself.

TikTokers are in love with this cute napping duo!

According to another video, the unusual friendship began after Liberty's grandmother rescued the baby pigeon.

She found the bird on the ground after its mother had been killed by a sparrow hawk.