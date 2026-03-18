Moo Deng gets unwelcome visit from trespasser in incident caught on video

Chonburi, Thailand - A Thai man broke into the zoo enclosure of Moo Deng, an endangered baby pygmy hippo and internet sensation, police said Wednesday. The zoo filed a trespassing complaint.

A man broke into internet sensation Moo Deng's enclosure at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo. © Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP

Moo Deng – whose name translates as "bouncy pork" – gained global attention thanks to social media videos showing her adorable antics. She's draws tens of thousands of visitors to the zoo and boosted ticket sales.

Khao Kheow Open Zoo, about a two-hour drive from the capital Bangkok, said a Thai national had unlawfully entered the animal's pen on Tuesday.

Footage of the close encounter released by local media showed a man wearing a tank top, shorts, and sandals inside the enclosure and recording Moo Deng with a tablet.

Zoo staff took about 10 minutes to remove the man from the pen, which also houses Moo Deng's mother, local media reported.

"The individual entered a restricted animal area," the zoo said in a statement.

It would "pursue legal action without exception" and added that Moo Deng was unharmed but "slightly startled" by the incident.