Rampaging emu is handcuffed in bizarre police "arrest"

St. Johns County, Florida - Police weren't sure what to expect when they got the call that an escaped emu had escaped from its owners on a small country road. The animal was almost six feet tall, quick on its feet – and unfazed by law enforcement !

A Sheriff's Office officer secures the escaped emu after a brief pursuit on a Florida highway. © Screenshot/Facebook/St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

As the Sheriff's Office announced in a post on Facebook, a deputy initially tried to secure the escaped bird.

The emu ignored all instructions, kicked out several times with its powerful claws, and simply ran on. A short but intense pursuit on foot followed.

In the end, the police officer improvised: he used a kind of lasso loop to catch the emu and then handcuffed it.

The giant bird's dangerous talons were thus incapacitated, and the operation ended.

"In my 25 years, I've never handcuffed an emu," the officer involved later said.

Footage of the unusual arrest went viral, with viewers laughing at the bird being "arrested" and making jokes about its alleged crimes.

