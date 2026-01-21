Rampaging emu is handcuffed in bizarre police "arrest"

An emu on the run, a chase on foot, and handcuffs for a giant bird: a special kind of police operation took place in Florida recently!

By Steffi Feldman, Calvin Schröder

St. Johns County, Florida - Police weren't sure what to expect when they got the call that an escaped emu had escaped from its owners on a small country road. The animal was almost six feet tall, quick on its feet – and unfazed by law enforcement!

A Sheriff's Office officer secures the escaped emu after a brief pursuit on a Florida highway.
A Sheriff's Office officer secures the escaped emu after a brief pursuit on a Florida highway.  © Screenshot/Facebook/St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

As the Sheriff's Office announced in a post on Facebook, a deputy initially tried to secure the escaped bird.

The emu ignored all instructions, kicked out several times with its powerful claws, and simply ran on. A short but intense pursuit on foot followed.

In the end, the police officer improvised: he used a kind of lasso loop to catch the emu and then handcuffed it.

The giant bird's dangerous talons were thus incapacitated, and the operation ended.

"In my 25 years, I've never handcuffed an emu," the officer involved later said.

Footage of the unusual arrest went viral, with viewers laughing at the bird being "arrested" and making jokes about its alleged crimes.

To secure the emu safely, the police officer used handcuffs.
To secure the emu safely, the police officer used handcuffs.  © Screenshot/Facebook/St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

Emu's owner was worried sick!

Tina the emu was finally successfully handed over to her owner.
Tina the emu was finally successfully handed over to her owner.  © Screenshot/Facebook/St. Johns County Sheriff's Office

The emu is actually named Tina and belongs to hobby farmer Stephanie Sarnowski, as St. Johns Citizen reports.

Her property is home to a colorful mix of animals, from goats to pigs to more exotic residents.

On the fateful day, Tina took an opportunity to escape and ended up on the road.

Her owner was desperately searching for her animal when the call came: the police had found the emu.

Tina the emu was unharmed, but still "in custody."

They all laughed about the absurd situation, but relief prevailed, and Tina was brought home safely.

The police expressly emphasized that care was taken during the operation not to harm the animal.

And for anyone who is worried: all "charges" against the emu were dropped.

