Woman happily films "beaver" in her pond until she realizes the bizarre truth: "A giant rat!"

Jordan Lowe recently moved to the countryside with her family. When Lowe was out and about on her own recently, she spotted what she thought was a cute beaver in a pond... or was it?

At first glance it seems clear: this must be a cute beaver. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlowe.studio

The book author enthusiastically took numerous shots of the industrious rodent and later posted an edited clip on her Instagram page.

In it, the animal can first be seen near a tree trunk, after which it makes several laps in the pond, seemingly enjoying life.

Lowe obviously enjoyed filming the pond dweller extensively.

"After seeing him wash his little hands, I started to believe I could definitely convince my husband to allow him to live inside," she joked in the onscreen text.

"He could have a little bed at the end of our bed... will he love us as his own?"

But then the "beaver" finally came out of the water. When the woman saw its tail, she felt quite differently.

Instead of a cute beaver, Lowe had been filming and observing a large swimming rat the whole time, turning the supposedly cute animal into a rather unpleasant contemporary in a flash.

"My beaver son actually turned out to be a giant rat," she wrote.

Lowe has now come to terms with this shock in an interview with Newsweek.