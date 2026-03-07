Dog shelter worker wants to get a few "pup cups": what a café then does is heartwarming

Kennewick, Washington - It's gestures like these that show that love for dogs can unite people everywhere.

A woman wanted to get treats for a couple of dogs at the shelter, but a local café surprised her and gave her a "pup cup" for each dog. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@juliesaraceno2

For many years, Julie Saraceno has been volunteering at an animal shelter, selflessly caring for those pups that have not been so lucky.

But now a small gesture from a local café has brought a smile to more than just Julie's face.

On her TikTok page, Julie takes her followers on her daily adventures with the dogs from the Benton Franklin Humane Society.

She has been volunteering regularly there for some time and uses her reach to help find new homes for the cute four-legged friends.

Julie filmed another video recently in which she wanted to buy so-called "pup cups" – paper cups filled with whipped cream and a treat – from a café around the corner for three dogs from the shelter.

The employee at the counter had a different plan, however.

The Dutch Bros drive-in employee suddenly hands Julie a whole bucket of candy, whipped cream, and a package of paper cups in her car. Julie can hardly believe it herself.

"Oh my God, thank you! This is awesome," she says with a big grin on her face.

In the next shot of the video, Julie can be seen walking through the doors of the shelter, where she lovingly prepares the individual pup cups for the pups. The dogs' reactions to this sweet surprise are just too cute!

Some calmly lick the cream from the paper cup, while others excitedly grab the whole cup from Julie's hand and go to their dog bed, where they finally enjoy the cream in "privacy."