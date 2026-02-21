Dog saved from side of busy California road in emotional rescue

Irvine, California - Suzette Hall has been rescuing dogs in need for years now , but even with her extraordinary experience, she could barely hold back her tears after rescuing this pup from the middle of nowhere.

Suzette Hall could hardly hold back the tears after discovering this beautiful doggo half-dead by the side of a busy road. © Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29

"Oh my goodness... I'm holding back tears as I write this," Hall began a recent post on her Instagram account in which she described the rescue.

The pup had been found in the middle of nowhere, wedged between thick bushes and an extremely busy highway. When she came to its rescue, the dog was barely moving, clearly starving, scared, and sick.

"There was nothing around her but a busy street and thick bushes. No shelter. No safety. Just cars flying by and cold rain pouring down all night," she described.

"From what we know, she had been there since the night before. Thank God Rosario went to check this morning. And there she was… trying so hard to sit up on the corner, trying to be noticed."

According to Hall, the little doggo (who has since been named Kiran) could barely walk and couldn't see when they found her. When she approached the food they offered her, she was "almost crawling."

"When she realized she was safe at the vet and saw Hedy, her whole little face softened. Even in her fragile state, she leaned into love. She knew," Hall wrote.