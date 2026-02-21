Dog saved from side of busy California road in emotional rescue
Irvine, California - Suzette Hall has been rescuing dogs in need for years now, but even with her extraordinary experience, she could barely hold back her tears after rescuing this pup from the middle of nowhere.
"Oh my goodness... I'm holding back tears as I write this," Hall began a recent post on her Instagram account in which she described the rescue.
The pup had been found in the middle of nowhere, wedged between thick bushes and an extremely busy highway. When she came to its rescue, the dog was barely moving, clearly starving, scared, and sick.
"There was nothing around her but a busy street and thick bushes. No shelter. No safety. Just cars flying by and cold rain pouring down all night," she described.
"From what we know, she had been there since the night before. Thank God Rosario went to check this morning. And there she was… trying so hard to sit up on the corner, trying to be noticed."
According to Hall, the little doggo (who has since been named Kiran) could barely walk and couldn't see when they found her. When she approached the food they offered her, she was "almost crawling."
"When she realized she was safe at the vet and saw Hedy, her whole little face softened. Even in her fragile state, she leaned into love. She knew," Hall wrote.
Donations requested to support Kiran's recovery
Days later, Hall posted an update about Kiran, revealing that she'll need eye surgery because her eyelids are rolling inward, "causing her lashes to painfully scrape against her eyes every single day."
It also turned out that Kiran was suffering from arthritis, luxating patella, and an ear infection that has since been treated. She needs serious surgery, and Hall called for donations.
"She is safe now. She is warm. She is loved, and I promise her that the rest of her life will not be lived in pain."
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@logans_legacy29