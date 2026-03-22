Extreme heatwave shatters temperature records as it moves eastward

A record-breaking heatwave afflicting the western half of the US moved eastward Saturday toward the center of the country, bringing unseasonably warm temperatures to places that were at freezing or below just a week prior.

People ski and snowboard shirtless at Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado on March 18, 2026. © MICHAEL CIAGLO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Dozens of cities from California to Colorado recorded their highest temperatures ever for the month of March, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center.

On Saturday, areas that saw new records for the highest temperatures in March included 92 Fahrenheit recorded in Kansas City, Missouri, and North Platte, Nebraska.

Topeka, the state capital of Kansas, broke its March record Saturday with a high of 95F, weather officials said.

In Wyoming, the least populous US state, all-time March temperatures were set in capital Cheyenne at 83F.

On top of the monthly all-time highs, the heatwave reached several other temperature milestones.

For instance, in Chanute, Kansas, temperatures went from a record low of 13F on March 16 to a record high of 91F just four days later.

And in Phoenix, Arizona, one of the hottest cities in the US, the daily low was a balmy 70F on Saturday, the earliest in the year such a level had been reached, the weather agency said.

Cities recording all-time daily highs Saturday included Denver (86F), Grand Island, Nebraska (98F), and Midland, Texas (98F).