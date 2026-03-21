Thousands told to evacuate as intense rains threaten Hawaii dam

Honolulu, Hawaii - Officials in Hawaii on Friday ordered some 4,000 people living near an aging dam on the island of Oahu to evacuate the area immediately, following severe rains that have battered the region.

People wearing reflective vests walk in floodwater as evacuation efforts take place on the Hawaiian island of Oahu on March 20, 2026. © HONOLULU FIRE DEPARTMENT / AFP

The century-old Wahiawa dam, located in the north of Hawaii's third largest island, which is home to the state capital Honolulu, "is at imminent risk of failure," the local emergency management agency warned.

There is "potential life-threatening flooding" in areas below the dam, it added.

"LEAVE downstream area NOW!" it said, recommending that people carpool to ease traffic congestion.

Hawaii Governor Josh Green said torrential rains have caused "serious flooding" and brought water in the reservoir to dangerous levels, prompting authorities to issue the alert.

"Lots of people had to evacuate. We've evacuated the whole region now," Green said on social media.