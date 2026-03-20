Lost dog reunites with loving owner after two long years, and his reaction is priceless
Killeen, Texas - Workers at the Killeen Animal Services shelter were shocked when they scanned stray dog Yayo's microchip. The poor pooch had been missing for years!
A routine microchip scan shocked rescue workers. Yayo, a stray white mutt, had been missing for a whole two years!
Rescue workers immediately called the number listed for the dog's owner.
Luckily, the stray's mama answered the phone. Yayo's owner and her family had been missing the dog for two years, but they hadn't given up hope.
The dog mom rushed to Killeen Animal Services to get her dog, and the reunion was super sweet.
Rescuers caught the adorable moment on camera and shared it on Facebook.
Dog shelter workers say microchipping makes all the difference
In the video of the reunion, Yayo starts pulling on his leash like a madman as soon as he sees his owner crouched down to meet him.
Despite the two-year separation, this furry friend knows exactly who has come to get him. Yayo is overjoyed and jumps into the arms of his owner, who is crying tears of joy.
"Our dedicated staff truly works wonders. Yayo could not be happier to be reunited with his family, now that his long journey home has finally come to an end," shelter workers wrote in their Facebook post.
"Yayo's story is exactly why it's so important to microchip your pets. In the unfortunate chance your animal is separated from you, no matter how long, a microchip is the best way to reunite with a lost pet."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Killeen Animal Services