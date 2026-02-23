Cat owner finds her kitties lined up in a row for this hilarious reason in viral clip
Not only humans wait in lines – cats can also queue up! A viral video on TikTok brought a collective smile to the faces of animal lovers everywhere.
In the clip on the @orangecatmom9, four kitties can be seen sitting bolt upright in a row that stretched down the hallway.
"Currently 4 cats waiting in line for the bathroom," wrote their owner in the viral post.
As it turned out, all the orange kittens had to go to the bathroom urgently.
The owner of the house cats actually owns eight different litter trays for her nine cats!
Apparently, however, they all wanted to use the luxury model among the cat toilets.
"Estimated wait time: 4 hours," the woman added jokingly and recorded the whole thing on video, after which the footage quickly went viral on TikTok.
In fact, experts recommend that households with several cats provide one litter tray per cat plus an additional one, preferably in quiet and easily accessible places.
Sharing litter boxes can be stressful for cats, as they feel particularly vulnerable when going to the bathroom – at worst, this can also result in health problems or behavioral changes.
Even small changes in room layout and daily routines can make a significant difference in reducing stress and insecurity for your cats!
Cover photo: Collahe: Screenshots/TikTok/@orangecatmom9