Golden retriever's ordinary walk turns into adorable sprint in viral video

Hermosa Beach, California - Zebby the golden retriever loves long leisurely walks, but when he sees something or someone he's interested in, this doggo takes off like a rocket!

As soon as this Golden Retriever sees his buddy he starts sprinting. © Screenshot/TikTok/zebbythegolden

In a now viral TikTok video, Zebby takes a slow stroll along a beach promenade with his owner when he suddenly spots something.

He immediately picks up the pace, tugging at the leash and breaking into a sprint that pulls his owner awkwardly after him.

At first, it's unclear what prompted the sudden burst of energy.

The answer lies in the caption: "POV my golden retriever when he sees his friend who gives him treats on our walk... summoning him with the shaking of the bag."

Zeddy's treat dealer is equally happy to see the pooch, and he shakes the bag enthusiastically.

This adorable TikTok clip boasts more than 1.4 million views and has commenters gushing over the happy dog.