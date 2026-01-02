Fire at Swiss ski resort kills dozens of people in horrific New Year's tragedy

Crans-Montana, Switzelrand - Dozens were killed and over 100 injured when a fire ripped through a crowded bar in the luxury Swiss ski resort town of Crans-Montana early Thursday as young party-goers rang in the New Year.

At least 40 people were killed and more than 100 injured at a Swiss ski resort after a fire broke out in a bar full of people celebrating the New Year. © REUTERS

Horrified bystanders described "panic" as people tried to break the windows of the bar to escape, and others, covered in burns, poured into the street.

Police, firefighters, and rescuers rushed to the popular resort, which is set to host the Ski World Cup from January 30, after the fire broke out in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Frederic Gisler, police commander in the Wallis canton in southwestern Switzerland, told reporters that authorities had counted "around 40 people who have died and around 115 injured, most of them seriously."

Gian Lorenzo Cornado, Italy's ambassador to Switzerland, later told AFP in Wallis that the death toll had risen to 47, but Swiss police said they could not confirm a specific number.

This was "one of the worst tragedies that our country has experienced", Guy Parmelin, who took over the Swiss presidency on Thursday, told reporters.

"It constitutes a calamity of unprecedented, terrifying proportions," he said, announcing that flags would be flown at half-mast for five days.

Thursday evening, around 400 people gathered for a church service in Crans-Montana to honor the victims, and later hundreds more gathered silently in the icy night to lay flowers and light candles near the site of the tragedy.

"There are dead and injured, and we have someone close to us who is still missing. We have no news of them," one of the women, who did not want to be identified, told AFP before laying down a bouquet.