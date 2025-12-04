School bus goes up in flames as brave first-grader comes to the rescue

Dickson County, Tennessee - Dramatic scenes unfolded on a school bus in Tennessee on Wednesday afternoon when a bus full of young students suddenly caught fire on a highway.

The cause of the shocking blaze is still unclear. © Screenshot/X/@NickelleReports

At around 4:15 PM local time, first-grader Penelope Winters suddenly noticed smoke and flames, and she immediately ran forward to alert the driver.

"I saved everyone because I told the bus driver it was happening," she later confidently told WKRN.

The driver responded instantly, stopping the bus and letting the children off.

Just moments later, the entire vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but the bus burned out completely before they did.

Penelope's sister, Asher, who is in second grade, was also on board and described the moment of shock, telling the outlet, "I was the first one to get off the bus because I was scared it was going to blow up."