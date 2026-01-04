A year on, LA wildfire survivors struggle to rebuild their homes and communities

Los Angeles, California - Less than a year after watching flames raze his home in the Altadena foothills, Ted Koerner has moved into a brand new house, one of the first to rebuild in this Los Angeles suburb.

Neighbors Ted Koerner (l.) and Ellaird Bailey talk as construction finally begins to rebuild Bailey’s home across from Koerner’s house along East Loma Alta Drive in Altadena, California, on December 29, 2025 © Patrick T. FALLON / AFP

It has been an uphill battle, and Koerner is visibly moved as he brings his dog, Daisy, back home. "We've been through a lot this year," he told AFP.

Altadena was hardest hit by the fires that ravaged parts of the sprawling California metropolis in January 2025. Thousands of homes were destroyed and 19 people died in the town – compared to 12 killed in the upscale Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

To rebuild his home, Koerner, a 67-year-old head of a security company, had to front up several hundred thousand dollars as his mortgage lender refused to release insurance payouts for months.

Koerner also had to contend with the uncertainties created by the policies of President Donald Trump.

Tariffs on steel, wood, and cement, all of which are often imported, have increased construction costs, and Latino construction workers fear arrest by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"If ICE grabs construction crews and Trump does that to us on top of tariffs, we'll never get this town rebuilt," Koerner said.

Slowly, however, Altadena is coming back to life. Amid the thousands of empty lots, a few frames are beginning to rise from the ground.