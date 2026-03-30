Indiana couple's quick thinking saves mom and baby from a fiery death

Greendale, Indiana- Matt and Erin Wuestefeld were on their way home when the smell of smoke caught their attention . The Indiana couple didn't hesitate; they jumped into action and rescued a mother and baby from the flames .

This Indiana home was buring with a mother and her child inside. © Collage: Greendale Police Department

Two weeks ago, this couple's quick thinking made them heroes.

"We both smelled smoke. We looked over to the left and saw some flames coming out below the window," Matt told Indiana's Local12.

The couple didn't keep driving. Instead, they turned around and headed for a parking lot. Matt jumped out of his car and ran right to the burning house.

"Ran up to the door, knocked on the door. There was a young lady inside... They had a baby less than a year old. Told her her house was on fire," Matt said.

While the young mother got herself and her baby to safety, Matt kept going. He ran into the house, grabbed the woman's keys, handbag, baby carrier, and a bottle. Safely outside, they made sure that two hydrants were accessible.

Unfortunately, firefighters were unable to save the two-story house. According to Local12, the little family lost everything.