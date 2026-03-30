Indiana couple's quick thinking saves mom and baby from a fiery death
Greendale, Indiana- Matt and Erin Wuestefeld were on their way home when the smell of smoke caught their attention. The Indiana couple didn't hesitate; they jumped into action and rescued a mother and baby from the flames.
Two weeks ago, this couple's quick thinking made them heroes.
"We both smelled smoke. We looked over to the left and saw some flames coming out below the window," Matt told Indiana's Local12.
The couple didn't keep driving. Instead, they turned around and headed for a parking lot. Matt jumped out of his car and ran right to the burning house.
"Ran up to the door, knocked on the door. There was a young lady inside... They had a baby less than a year old. Told her her house was on fire," Matt said.
While the young mother got herself and her baby to safety, Matt kept going. He ran into the house, grabbed the woman's keys, handbag, baby carrier, and a bottle. Safely outside, they made sure that two hydrants were accessible.
Unfortunately, firefighters were unable to save the two-story house. According to Local12, the little family lost everything.
Matt and Erin Wuestefeld are hailed as heroes
On Facebook, the rescued mother thanked Matt and Erin for their brave actions and "potentially saving our lives."
In her Facebook post, the woman explained that she'd woken up moments before Matt knocked on the door and was confused. She'd noticed the smoke, but hadn't realized that it was her house that was on fire. His knock alerted her to the danger.
"If we were probably 10 minutes earlier, we'd be not even smelling or saw it, but there's just the right time to see the smoke and see the flames coming out underneath the window," Matt said. "That's when you knew it was time to get out of the house."
Cover photo: Collage: Greendale Police Department