Texas firefighters rescue people stuck in hot air balloon snagged on 900-foot cell tower!

Longview, Texas - Texas firefighters were tasked with a sky-high rescue operation after a hot air balloon got snagged onto a 900-foot cell tower.

The passengers involved in the accident were brought back to the ground with ropes. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Longview Fire Department

This rescue was certainly not for the faint-hearted!

Saturday morning around 8 AM, two people were left dangling about 920 feet above ground in the basket of a hot air balloon in Longview, Texas, after it got snagged on a cell tower.

Fortunately for the passengers, the Longview Fire Department made it to the scene quickly.

The Fire Department described the challenging rescue on Facebook. Emergency crew began climbing at 8:50 AM and reached the victims at about 10 AM. Luckily, the balloon occupants were both conscious and uninjured.

Due to the "extreme height and complexity" highly trained rescuers used multiple rope systems to reach the stranded pair and rescue them from their predicament.