Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, December 26, 2025

Let the good cheer of the holiday season fill your heart! The daily horoscope for December 26 brings tidings of joy and the gift of foresight.

Your free horoscope on Friday, December 26, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 12/26/2025. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: are you ready for a boost of positivity and energy! No matter what your zodiac sign, the stars are aligned for a day filled with love and pleasant surprises. Let astrology show you how to make the most of every opportunity life throws your way, whether in matters of love, at work, or in finances. The past can stay in the rear view mirror. Train your sights on the future with its endless possibilities and grow into the person you were always meant to become. It all starts with just one step, and the daily horoscope is here to help you take it!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Expect minor disruptions at work, but treat them with calm and composure. Your diet needs plenty of work, which is problematic at this time of year. An increased appetite for things that may not be good for you needs to be resisted.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

A little skepticism may be helpful when it comes to financial matters. It's worth taking risks every now and again, but only if they're calculated. Your long-term commitment to those around you is much appreciated.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

The start of a new phase in your love life is imminent. Take the first step and you will be rewarded. Both body and mind respond well to novelty now, step out of your comfort zone.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have nothing to prove, Cancer. Let your own motivations and beliefs guide you, not the expectations of others. Unnecessary pressure on yourself only causes pain and dulls your considerable abilities.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Own your decisions instead of always treading water, Leo. You're a strong personality temporarily lacking some confidence. Rekindle that famous self-belief by taking on a new challenge.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your partner is very receptive to signs of affection. Put more time and effort into your relationship, it will help you grow as person. Work can stay on the back burner for a while.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You will face a difficult test, but you've got what it takes to pass it with flying colors. Don't put off any unfinished business, you need positive momentum that will drive you forward.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your body needs a break, Scorpio. Take things down a notch and relax for a change. Nothing will be achieved by pushing too hard right now. Your constellations favor reflection, not action.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

A certain amount of selfishness can be healthy, especially if you've been neglecting your own needs. Beware of people who try to take advantage of your generous nature, Sagittarius.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Stop and think before you talk today, Capricorn! There's a danger of miscommunication that may affect the relationships you care deeply about. Emotions are heightened, and you will need to keep a lid on them.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Only single-minded focus will get you further right now, Aquarius. Don't get distracted by external factors. A lot can be achieved by following your gut instinct.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20