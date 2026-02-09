Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 9, 2026

Today's horoscope for Monday, 2/9/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

A small spark of hope can start a fire in your belly! Le the daily horoscope for February 9 inspire you to great things on Monday.

Your free horoscope on Monday, February 9, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/9/2026. © 123RF/realcg When mind and body are in harmony, there's nothing you can't achieve. Astrology always strives for balance – between past and future, the personal and the professional. Whether you're looking for love, happiness, or success, reaching out to the stars and taking their mysterious wisdom to heart is the way to a better tomorrow.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your finances are stable. You have a firm and solid foundation that you can build on it. Nevertheless, don't be reckless and avoid taking on risks that you can't manage. This will save you a lot of disappointment.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Making new acquaintances isn't just useful for your career. You need more variety and inspiration in your life. Don't expect recognition for everything you do. Patience is now required.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are cheerful and flirtatious, but also disciplined and hard-working – a winning combination! Your popularity brings opportunities for advancement. Use them wisely and plan ahead.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Step out of your comfort zone. Doubt will only hold you back from reaching your full potential. You have the right temperament for leadership. Be prepared to take more risks in day-to-day life.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You can spin the numbers any way you want, they just don't add up. Careful financial planning, to reckless spending, is what's required. Venus shines favorably on singles who are looking to take that next step.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

If you're stuck in a situation with no easy way out. Compromise is key, and so is accepting that you may be facing a setback. Listen to your inner voice and surround yourself with positive people.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

The constellations promise career success to those who are ready to take action. Relationships flourish, giving you the energy and drive to reach a new personal and professional level.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

There is a lot of work still to be done before you can reach your goals, Scorpio. Keep plugging away and don't expect quick wins. You're running a marathon, not a sprint. Beware of playing with other people's emotions.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Approach a struggling loved one with sensitivity and understanding. You have a good nose for trends and promising business propositions. Trust your gut instinct and ignore the doubters around you.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't keep your partner in the dark when it comes to your plans for the future. Only teamwork will bring you where you want to get. Health issues may cause you problems, take proactive measures to protect yourself.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Everything will be easier if you're a taken on a more disciplined lifestyle, Aquarius. Small steps can have a big impact. Your life is crying out for some changes and a more efficient routine.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20