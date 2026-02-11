Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Today's horoscope for Wednesday, 2/11/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Boldly follow your own path with the help of the stars and planets! Find out what advice astrologers have for you in Wednesday's daily horoscope.

Your free horoscope on Wednesday, February 11, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Wednesday, 2/11/2026. © 123RF/3dmentat Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Progress doesn't always come in big leaps and bounds. In the long run, it's the unglamorous, everyday work that ends up making the difference. Even when you feel restricted by your circumstances, there are still opportunities to shape your fate. Have courage and faith! It's possible to open the door and start a new chapter in your life. With the help of astrology, you can find personal fulfillment in love, at work, and in health. See what advice the daily horoscope has for your star sign this Wednesday!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Couples should spend quality time with their partner to strengthen their bond. Meet up with friends to do something fun. Those moments of joy will carry you through the week.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You'll have to redouble your efforts if you want to succeed. It's time to put the pedal to the metal. Do what you can to prepare well, and trust your talent for improvisation to take care of the rest.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Helping others is admirable. It's important to be a good neighbor and friend. Just make sure you are also taking care of yourself. Take care of your most pressing tasks first while you have the energy.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You are vacillating and can't seem to commit to any task. This is because you haven't taken the time to reflect on your own goals and motivations. Help a friend discover their talents and gifts.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Try not to be overly sensitive. Sometimes you have a tendency to take things too personally. Exercise is good, but make sure you aren't overdoing it.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Try to find areas where you can reduce your stress and delegate some of those responsibilities. Your inner strength will see you through difficult times. Someone is interested in you. Get ready for exciting times!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You and your partner might be very busy these days, but that doesn't mean you don't love each other. Try to find quiet moments together to reconnect. It's a good time to resolve any difficulties you may be having with family members.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Reach out to friends and plan a fun get-together. Your sleep schedule is off, and soon this will start to take a toll. It's time for a new bedtime routine to help you relax and unwind after a long day.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You feel like you are under attack from all sides. You work a lot, and the strain is catching up to you. You should find time to relax at the end of the day and not think about your colleagues.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You long for closeness. Be vocal about your needs. You are trying to reason through everything carefully before making any decision, but soon you will have to lean on your intuition.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Don't leave problems to fester. Clear up any misunderstandings right away! Forgive yourself for past mistakes, and make sure you are doing what you need to do going forward.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20