Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, February 26, 2026

Looking for a spark to light that fire in you this Thursday? Let the daily horoscope on February 26 ignite your passion in matters of love, career, and health!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, February 26, 2026

Every zodiac sign – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, or Pisces – has a deep spiritual connection to the constellations and planets. Think of astrology as your private hotline to these cosmic forces, transmitting and translating their mysterious messages into practical advice that can help you overcome obstacles and become a better person. Whether you're looking for a big breakthrough in matters of the heart or just a more balanced life, take charge of your destiny by crafting your own future with confidence and positivity. The daily horoscope can show you exactly how to do it!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Don't immediately accept every new task that is thrown at you. There are boundaries that need to be respected if you want to stay in control of your life, Aries. You need a healthy dose of selfishness.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Whoever can see beyond the surface and to your sensitive essence has a big chance of conquering your heart. It's important that you assert yourself at work and learn how to say no.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Finding the right emotional balance has never been more important. Take lots of breaks today and try to stay mindful when it comes to spending. Instability will vanish once you find something to ground yourself in.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your professional life doesn't have much exciting to offer at the moment. No matter, that can be an advantage when it comes to planning for more creative, playful activities, especially with your partner.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Principles should take precedence over instrumental goals, Leo. You may be coming to a crossroads – whatever choice you make, stay true to your beliefs. You don't need to worry about what others think.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your shrewd investments are paying off, now it's time to reap the rewards. Be as generous with your time as you are with your resources, Virgo. Friends and loved ones deserve to join in your celebrations.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Double-check whether important information has been conveyed to you correctly. There are dangers lurking and the risk of miscommunication is high. You won't succeed unless you listen more than talk.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your dreams in love can come true, but only if you accept that you'll have to put your heart on the line eventually. Venus makes you particularly seductive and charismatic. Take advantage of this moment.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Failures and setbacks should not discourage you, they are merely stutter-steps on the way to success. Your plan is sound! Take defeat in your stride and look to the future. New opportunities are opening up every day.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Important discussions are complicated by a clash of personalities. Don't push for decisions and stay out of the fray, Capricorn! Your relationships – both romantic and platonic – hold the key when it comes to maintaining emotional harmony.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

There is an air of mystery surrounding you, which creates all kinds of opportunities in negotiations as well as flirting. Doubts will only hold you back, act according to what your gut instinct is telling you.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20