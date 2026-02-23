Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 23, 2026

Today's horoscope for Monday, 2/23/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Make the most of a new week with some cosmic positivity on Monday! The daily horoscope for February 23 has the scoop on what's coming your way.

Your free horoscope on Monday, February 23, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/23/2026. © 123RF/olaola Behind every challenge lies an opportunity to grow and reach your full potential. New beginnings often bring circumstances uniquely suited to progress and positive change. Every zodiac sign – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – can tap into deep reserves of strength and inspiration as they seek to achieve their personal goals. Whether you're looking for that big love, a promotion at work, or physical and mental resilience at the start of a tough week, astrology can point you in the right direction. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, February 20, 2026 Take heart from the stars and don't let the past get in the way of the future. Today can be the first step towards a brighter tomorrow!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're far too tense and dogged in everything you do. Do some relaxation exercises and relax into a routine. You'll only make life difficult for yourself by forcing things that need time to develop.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Ambition is good, but only when tempered with patience. You've been putting a lot of pressure on yourself. Don't cling to unrealistic plans. It's time to reassess your approach to the most important things in life.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Talk openly about your emotional needs and desires with your partner. Progress at work isn't worth stepping over others, Gemini. Keep your feet on the ground and treat your colleagues as partners rather than rivals.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Take a good look around you, Cancer. There's someone there who can fulfill your heart's desire. Romance will be the main topic of your life today, whether you're single or in a committed relationship.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

It's better to be flexible and adaptable at the moment, especially if you're starting a new project. You're not always clear about your own feelings. Think deeply on what you truly want from life.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your charisma is particularly noticeable today. Be prepared to deal with an unusual amount of attention. Health-wise, there are things you could be doing better – starting with your nutrition.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Mix business with pleasure today, it will make you open to new and interesting experience. Enjoy some time in the great outdoors again, you've been cooped up for too long. This will strengthen both body and mind.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Let go of your feelings of guilt, you're punishing yourself unnecessarily. The past has no relevance to what you're trying to achieve right now. Stay positive and be bold in your actions.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Go out and engage with interesting people who can open your eyes to new perspectives. Work is stable, but also a bit unsatisfying at the moment. Remain patient, things could soon change.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You have a strong preference for outsiders. Inspire colleagues at work by helping them to overcome their fears and doubts. You're a leader and are able to bring people on board easily.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Only those who are prepared to risk something will get a chance at winning. You're ready to take the next step, Aquarius. That also applies to your prospects in love.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20