Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Let the movements of Venus and Mercury guide you towards happiness and love this Tuesday as the daily horoscope for February 24 gives you the tools to succeed!

Your free horoscope on Tuesday, February 24, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Tuesday, 2/24/2026. © unsplash/Evgeni Tcherkasski The planets and constellations are always in motion. Nothing is ever permanent, but managing change for the better is exactly what astrology deals with!

Love, success, and progress all take place within the ebb and flow of everyday life. Sometimes, emotions and circumstances make it hard to focus on what's most important. Relationships, too, are subject to transformations that have to be accepted. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: embrace variety as you navigate a new journey at the start of a new day! Let your horoscope open your eyes to a world of possibilities.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Put your strengths to good use in a tricky situation. Don't let old plans get in the way. Your decision has to be made based on the best available evidence, not a your priors and dreams.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Hold on to what you consider important, but don't just let the past dictate everything. Accept more new things in your life, Taurus. They will inspire you to greatness!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Be understanding and tolerant of other viewpoints today. Nothing happens in a vacuum. Remember to take the full context of your choices into account. There are aspects that you're missing.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You may experience strong mood swings, so be prepared to withdraw from tense situations as soon as they arise. Physical issues will persist as long as you lack the right balance.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Someone interesting is waiting for you to open up. You're clearly one of the winners when it comes to work. Even if the day starts off a little sluggishly, excitement is on the menu.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Despite small setbacks, you're on the right track in your career. Don't react aggressively to well-meaning criticism today, you could do with an outside perspective to freshen up your thinking.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Disagreements about a private matter may be the theme of the day, but you'll have a good opportunity to clarify things. It is impressive how you pursue your goals, but remember to also rest.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You're not always clear about your own feelings and needs. Speak plainly and address points of frustration. No matter what others say, it's important to stand up for yourself.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're on a run, but don't take it to extremes by forgetting to relax. An assertive yet friendly attitude makes you very attractive, both in your personal and your professional life.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Negative influences are sapping your energy. Remove them from your immediate environment and be more selective with your time. You remain unfocused and cluttered by too many responsibilities.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Contentious issues can be solved quickly through compromise. Now is not the time to insist on your way or the high way, Aquarius. The movements of Mercury may cause a feeling of restlessness.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20