Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, February 13, 2026

It's Friday the 13th, but it doesn't have to be your unlucky day! Check out the daily horoscope for the tips you need to avoid any unforeseen pitfalls.

Your free horoscope on Friday, February 13, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 2/13/2026. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: The energies of the moon and stars influence each zodiac sign in unique ways. The daily horoscope reveals which signs can expect a romantic surprise this Friday, and which should keep a closer eye on their finances. These tips can help you make the right decision when confronted with new challenges. Remember: you have to come to terms with yourself if you want to find happiness. Only by taking your destiny into your own hands will you be able to achieve your dreams! Check out your daily reading to see what advice astrologers have for you.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Talk openly but kindly with your sweetheart when it comes to frustrations in your relationship. Avoid reckless actions you will later regret. You have worked hard for your good reputation, and you don't want to jeopardize it.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

A surprising invitation is coming your way. Now is the time to communicate those pent-up thoughts and feelings. Once you get started, it will be easier than you think.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are a great team player, which also makes your colleagues happy to lend you a helping hand. Do some serious reflection on where things stand in your love life. Is it time to take things to the next level?

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Sometimes it's best to keep your opinions to yourself. Surround yourself with positive people. The good vibes will give you the energy boost you need.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Romance is on the horizon! Make the first move to set up a date. Keep engaging in those tough conversations. You might feel confused at first, but soon things will click into place.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are in the mood for a new romantic adventure. You have your eyes out for someone interesting and attractive. Make sure you are also keeping a close eye on your bank balance.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Professionally, things are taking a turn for the better. Take every opportunity to try new things and expand your resume. Don't give up, and see things through to the end. It will pay off.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The path is set for success. Make sure you stay the course! Keep pursuing your hobbies and interests. This is what will give you the energy and inspiration to keep working hard.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Someone will make you an interesting offer. Don't pass up an opportunity to boost your professional experience. Things might be stressful in your private life, but at work, everything is going swimmingly.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your many responsibilities are starting to weigh you down. Find a way to offload some of those duties. Make sure your expectations for your partner are realistic. Remember, they are only human.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

When it comes to love, you are floating on cloud nine. You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Plan a nice weekend excursion for two!

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20