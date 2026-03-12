Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, March 12, 2026
Find out if luck is on your side in matters of love, career, finances, in health this Thursday with the daily horoscope for March 12!
Your free horoscope on Thursday, March 12, 2026
Be confident and you'll get the support you need. Thursday's astrological reading can tell each of the 12 zodiac signs if they should expect business as usual or if radical change is coming.
The waning Moon is in the hard-headed sign of Capricorn. It's a good time to see how you can help those around you, especially if you've got extra energy.
Don't miss out on any potential passion or magical chances.
Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, there's so much up for grabs every day!
Get all the inspiration you need to make the right decisions!
Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19
You're good at expressing your feelings. Just don't worry about those negative emotions, they'll pass. Avoid conflict and try to stay balanced.
Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20
All that yapping about money is no good. Your immune system needs a boost. Focus on exercise and good food. Relaxation will also do you good.
Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20
If you don't get a grip on your finances now, things will get very tight. Watch out for a know-it-all, they're bound to cause trouble.
Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22
Did you forget that your family is your anchor? Something is pulling you towards adventure. Don't wait, go see what the world has to offer.
Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22
Fate doesn't have you tied down. You can change your situation. If you aren't seeing positive developments, your attitude could be the problem.
Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22
Your seductive vibes are reeling in the flirts. Virgo, you can share your worries with your family. They can help you get out of a rut.
Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21
A spicy encounter makes it hard to stay grounded. Something has you missing old friends. Now's the time to reach out and be sociable again, Scorpio!
Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21
You're not alone! Try to calmly accept the changes around you while relying on people who spread positive energy. A boost of physical energy will lift your mood.
Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19
People like your brash nature. Feel those emotions and let your body do the talking. A bit more honesty and forward-thinking will reinvigorate you.
Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18
Don't get involved with that work drama. A project requires more know-how than you expected. Don't be shy in asking for help, Aquarius. It's not a sign of weakness.
Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20
Do more breathing exercises to stay fit and awake. Positive astrological vibes will lift you up. Embrace that good mood and make the most of it!
