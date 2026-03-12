Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, March 12, 2026

Find out if luck is on your side in matters of love, career, finances, in health this Thursday with the daily horoscope for March 12!

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, 3/12/2026. © 123rf.com/pitris

Be confident and you'll get the support you need. Thursday's astrological reading can tell each of the 12 zodiac signs if they should expect business as usual or if radical change is coming.

The waning Moon is in the hard-headed sign of Capricorn. It's a good time to see how you can help those around you, especially if you've got extra energy.

Don't miss out on any potential passion or magical chances.

Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, there's so much up for grabs every day!

Get all the inspiration you need to make the right decisions!