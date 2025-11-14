Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, November 14, 2025

Today's horoscope for Friday, 11/14/2025 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Every day brings new challenges and opportunities. The tips in the daily horoscope can help you beat the odds this Friday!

Your free horoscope on Friday, November 14, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 11/14/2025. © unsplash/Ari Yasunaga Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Knowing how the movements of the stars will affect your zodiac sign can help you reach your true potential. Ask yourself: Are you where you want to be in life? Are you on the right path to fulfill your goals and expectations? Listening to your heart and making a change isn't always easy, but sometimes it's for the best. Don't dwell on the past. Look to the future with hope and optimism! Friday's daily horoscope can help you get moving in the right direction.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

If you keep putting off decisions, your colleagues will start to lose their patience. Once you have checked off all your to-do's, take a well-deserved break. That's what Fridays are for!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Focus on staying active, even as your schedule gets tight. You need the physical activity to release stress. Surround yourself with people who don't drain your social battery.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You are finally starting to accept your feelings instead pushing them away. This will allow you to overcome your fears and open yourself up to new experiences. It's a great time for learning and deepening relationships!

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You work hard during the day and are exhausted in the evening. Be sure you still make time for your partner. Do something special to show them how much you care.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your confidence took a hit, but now you are regaining your self-esteem. You receive the recognition and affection you need. Put yourself out there and show what you can do. Your skills are in demand!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You are very pragmatic, and you know how to get to the heart of a difficult matter. This skill will earn you a lot of respect. Invite your sweetheart to a dinner date, either at a favorite restaurant or prepare a nice home-cooked meal.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You radiate positive energy, and people feel happier just by being around you. Let this energy carry you through the day, and don't let any stress cloud your skies. Set aside time to pursue your favorite hobby.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Be careful! Someone wants to find your weak spot so they can wrap you around their finger. You haven't been getting the best sleep. Stop burning the candle at both ends. Treat yourself more lovingly!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You now have the momentum you need to make some real progress. You feel strong, confident, and productive. Take time in the evening to let loose and enjoy good times with friends.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your charm is undeniable and helps you achieve an important goal. You can't get someone out of your head, and your heart is pounding. Enjoy the feeling!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are full of great ideas, and your enthusiasm is contagious. With a good team on your side, nothing can stop you from achieving success. Just make sure you are learning from your mistakes and not repeating them.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20