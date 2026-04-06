Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 6, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Monday 4/6/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Are you hoping this Monday holds the key to your dreams? Look to the stars for some extra advice. Your daily horoscope can get you on the right path.

Your free horoscope on Monday, April 6, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 4/6/2026. © 123RF/annbozhko Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Different planetary vibes come your way each and every day. Astrology and your horoscope can help you jump on the right energetic waves. Find out what the waning moon means for you. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, April 3, 2026 Love is a fickle mistress, and sometimes connections in established relationships need some sparking. Depending on their sign, singles might need to get more proactive in their flirting. Your horoscope can tell you if you need to make the first move.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Your deep feelings are making waves. You feel when someone is suffering. Great success is possible now. Lots might fall into your lap. Just take care to act; adopting a wait-and-see attitude is no good.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Unexpected events inspire new ideas. What you secretly dream of can quickly become reality.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Can't you tell your partner is waiting for proof of your feelings? If you take everything as a sign of aggression, you might be adding unnecessary drama to your life.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Someone has seen through you. It's time to break free of your daily routine. Even small changes can add some spice and adventure to your life.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You and your boo are on the same page. Love blossoms! You love it when your partner understands your ideas and opinions.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your shyness to face the naked truth allows your imagination to flourish and makes you very sensitive. Why do you ask your partner how much you are worth? You should feel it.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Only those who are entertaining and intelligent will really turn you on. Sometimes over-excited, sometimes listless: try to manage your energy better to avoid the big swings.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You might have a particularly strong sweet tooth today. Don't overdo it. You'll figure out that sticky work situation with real skill.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

If you're not careful, people will make decisions over your head. When disappointed, you're prone to impulsive actions. Stay calm; you don't want to get hurt.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Keep it up at work, and you'll exceed all expectations. The only way to be successful is to push forward. Make everyone know your name. Get out there!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You can't quite believe it, but your love life is at a standstill. You think enemies are everywhere. Mark your boundaries clearly, and put up a fight if someone tries to cross them.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20