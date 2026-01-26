Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, January 26, 2026

Today's horoscope for Monday, 1/26/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Get a glimpse into the future with the daily horoscope for 26 January! Let astrology guide you as you enter a new week of challenges and opportunities.

Your free horoscope on Monday, January 26, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 1/26/2026. © 123RF / pitinan Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: How will the energies of the moon and stars influence your love life, career, and health this Monday? Your destiny is not set in stone. Every sign of the zodiac has the power to shape the future. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, January 24, 2026 Choosing to cultivate peace and harmony is not always easy. Sometimes you have to work hard. Life is full of changes. How you react to new situations and scenarios says a lot about who you are. Monday's daily horoscope can help you prepare for the unexpected!

Aries horoscope: March 21 to April 20

Your brilliance is finally getting the recognition it deserves. After a long period of stagnation, the right doors will finally start to open. Love is in the air! Enjoy the feelings of romantic bliss.

Taurus horoscope: April 21 to May 20

At the moment, your relationships are on thin ice. You are distant and closed off. Try to be open and honest with how you feel instead of pushing people away. Don't overtax your body with too much exercise too soon.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 to June 21

Your family is very concerned about your well-being. Make sure you check in regularly. Relationships will blossom, and singles have the chance to meet someone interesting.

Cancer horoscope: June 22 to July 22

You have a quick wit and excellent communication skills. You are able to formulate your thoughts precisely and make convincing arguments. Be careful not to put all your professional eggs in one basket.

Leo horoscope: July 23 to August 23

Knowledge is power. Inform yourself well before acting, and you will save yourself a lot of grief. Focus on spending quality time with your loved ones.

Virgo horoscope: August 24 to September 23

Now is the time to indulge your aesthetic tastes. Visit a museum, pick up a new novel or book of poetry, or watch a good movie. Things might get turbulent at home, but they'll soon smooth over again.

Libra horoscope: September 24 to October 23

Don't get too comfortable in the same old routine, or you'll lose your creative drive. Things might get dicey at work. Keep a cool head, and don't get drawn in to any tense discussions.

Scorpio horoscope: October 24 to November 22

People won't be mad at you for saying "no" for once. In fact, they will respect you for communicating your boundaries. You are about to enter a period of heightened productivity. Put your knowledge and skills to good use!

Sagittarius horoscope: November 23 to December 21

Even if you are busy, don't forget to show your partner those small signs of affection. Sometimes it's the little things that make the most difference. You have the opportunity to meet someone who can help you get ahead.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 to January 20

At work, you will have to prove your dedication. Stay on the ball, and show what you can do! You are craving excitement, joy, and love. It's a great time to tap into your inner creativity.

Aquarius horoscope: January 21 to February 19

Stay true to your convictions, and make sure you take an active role in the community. At your first taste of success, you won't want to turn back. Expect some ups and downs along your journey, and don't let that stop you from chasing your dreams.

Pisces horoscope: February 20 to March 20