Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Friday, March 27, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Friday 3/27/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The stars can help you find the path to the success of your dreams. Your daily horoscope for Friday has the scoop on the opportunities in love and at work.

Your free horoscope on Friday, March 27, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Friday, 3/27/2026. © 123rf/plepraisaeng Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the waxing moon moves into Leo this Friday. This lunar energy is all about expressing yourself and playing. What are you waiting for? Is work going your way? Or are you just muddling through? Could poor fitness be dragging your mental faculties down? Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, March 22, 2026 Let the stars inspire you to seize the change you need to make. Astrology can help you find new strength. Your horoscope can help you face those issues, no matter how big or small, and figure out a way to surmount or go around them.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You've got one tough family decision ahead of you. Let your instincts be your guide. Compassion is important, but it isn't everything. You've got to separate others' pain from your own.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You don't have it easy, but are you making the situation harder than it needs to be? Double check things, and carefully. Don't neglect your body, even when you're busy.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You don't get bored. You know what you want and how to get it. Connections are always your priority. Today, focus on your favorite people and have a nice day.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You long for romance and tenderness. It's often better to wait and see. Cancer, you've got to hold back. Time is on your side.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

That plan for your financial future is not yet perfect. It's a bit of a doozy. Let yourself be inspired, but don't make any promises. Watch out for lies and deception.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You don't like arguments, especially not with people you care about. Just remember, keeping quiet about problems won't do you any good either. You're one sensitive earth sign, and can read your partner's needs right out of their eyes.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't overexert yourself in the near future. Small, targeted exercises are enough to keep you in shape. You've made the right decision.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You took those big steps in that project, and now you've earned a break. Take a trip. Patience will get you further than rowdiness. Luckily, you know how to take a loss in stride.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Sagittariuses in stable relationships may experience a second spring. You make a fantastic impression with your sparkling joy and energy.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

If what it takes is a quick decision, then things will go swimmingly. Upcoming innovations will be easy for you to adapt. Anything you start now will find a happy end. You've got full support at work.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Set those priorities and try to see problems with a sense of humor. Don't rush into your planning, and it will all work out. Don't get hectic.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20