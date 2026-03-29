Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, March 29, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Sunday, 3/29/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What kind of magic do the stars have for you this Sunday? Your daily horoscope can help you make the most of the vibes coming your way.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, March 29, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 3/29/2026. © 123RF/zaretskaya Are you longing for cosmic support? Then you've come to the right place. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: the waxing moon is moving from Leo into Virgo today. This lunar energy may encourage many a sign to take their playful dreams and turn them into concrete plans. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, March 25, 2026 With astrological inspiration, you'll be able to tackle important issues in your love or work life. The stars can tell you if this Sunday is for taking risks or smelling the spring flowers.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

It's time to focus on your career. You've got the chance to settle that family dispute. Do what you can to stay objective and neutral.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You have to put the pedal to the metal. This move may be a bit destructive, but it's what you've got to do. Meet that challenge, Taurus. You can take on the risk.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Your love can see your desires. Now's the time to recharge. Treat yourself to some peace and quiet. There's nothing weak about taking a gentler path. You may achieve much more that way.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

When you grin, the world gravitates to you. Try to move a little slower, or you'll end up tripping on avoidable obstacles.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Use your smarts to impress. But if that's not enough to get the attention you crave, break out a sexy look. You've got the skills to trap your prey.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Nothing can stop you now. You've got the support of the planets. Remember, Virgo, you're not alone and shouldn't bury your fears.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Trust your intuition. Blind action won't help. Strike a balance between work and rest. Find your own center.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Someone is determined to get the upper hand. Approach challenges with cool calm. Let new things come to you. You've got inspiration leaking from your pores.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Take advantage of a chance encounter and flirt like hell. Don't let false flattery woo you.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You need more than work buddies and your boo. Make time for your friends and relax with them. You are dialed in to keeping the family tight-knit. Helping others is one of your superpowers.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are too close-minded. Openness will get you where you want to go. You can't plan for everything. It's alright if things turn out differently than you thought they would.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20