Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, April 11, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Saturday 4/11/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

What kind of energy is about to shake up your Saturday? Are you hoping for love or a new impulse? The daily horoscope for April 11 has the scoop on what's coming your way!



Your free horoscope on Saturday, April 11, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 4/11/2026. © 123rf.com/christianchan Do you prefer surprises, or are you a planner? Every zodiac sign – Pisces, Aquarius, Capricorn, Sagittarius, Scorpio, Libra, Virgo, Leo, Cancer, Gemini, Taurus, and Aries – has its own unique inclinations, but what unites them all is a sensitivity to the day's lunar energies. A waning crescent Moon in the sign of Aquarius may cause a heightened need for freedom and space. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, April 6, 2026 Even when you've got obstacles to overcome, trusting your gut instinct and using creativity will help you get where you need to be! A little cosmic tip from astrology might bring the inspiration you need to make today special. Read on and take a chance!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You're not a banking wizard, go to an expert! Work on your self-confidence and criticism will be easier to handle. You've become too sensitive to setbacks.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Don't let anything rush your decision-making process. A mood might work wonders and give you the ability to see the world in a new light. Don't lose yourself in the details.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Be careful not to overexert yourself. Don't worry, everything is in the green financially, but that doesn't mean you should rest on your laurels.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Use some restraint when dealing with money and communicating. Don't be like a bull in a porcelain shop, those around you may be particularly emotionally sensitive today.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Other people keep saying you're stubborn. There could be some truth to that. Consider some reflection and make at least one little change. You're a shameless flirt, even when attached.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Hold fast to your opinion, no matter what other people say. Listen to your favorite person's criticisms. Act with diplomacy if you want to make an impact.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You know exactly which stops you need to pull to achieve your goal. Allow yourself to grin. You deserve to be happy and should appreciate what you've already achieve.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Your zest for action is unstoppable. Don't forget that you also need rest. Professionally, a positive change is on the horizon.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You've got to be clear about your need for space. Find another way to articulate your needs. That rough charm of yours isn't always well-received. Be considerate and attentive to others' reactions.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Don't let self-doubt stand in your way. Try! You aren't doing as badly as you think you are in love and at work. That pessimism will only hold you back.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Your love of criticism can do a number on your health. Tackle tricky tasks with a team, Aquarius, and you'll succeed. You're in need of support and different perspectives.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20