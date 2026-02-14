Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, February 14, 2026

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 2/14/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Could today be the lucky day the single life comes to an end? Find out what fate has in store for you on Valentine's Day with your free daily horoscope for Saturday, February 14.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, February 14, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 2/14/2026. © 123RF/markoaliaksandr On the day of love, it's worth taking a look at the stars, as the cosmic warnings can protect the zodiac signs – Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces – from a broken heart. Astrologers recommend keeping a cool head and not being blinded by the fire of passion when it comes to matters of the heart. Even if your love life appears promising right now, not everyone's feelings are genuine. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Wednesday, February 11, 2026 Fear not, as astrology has the wisdom to conquer matters of love as well as other aspects of your life, such as your career or your health. Discover what the heavenly bodies have to tell you on Valentine's Day!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Trust is good, but control is even better. There is an opportunity for you to lead groups or gain influence over people in other ways. Use this in a positive way!

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

If you overestimate yourself, you will have to bear losses. Don't let it get that far – plan thoroughly. A nice gesture touches your heart, and could turn into something more!

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

The right love inspires the body, mind, and soul. Recharge your batteries by relaxing. No one is served if you only work and exhaust yourself in the process.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You have good opportunities to make progress in the workplace, and even a small thank you can work wonders.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You should not exaggerate the distance you now have to your colleagues, but you will soon have the opportunity to change this. If you place too much value on appearance and the opinions of others, you'll restrict yourself. You need to be able to develop freely!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Despite a little bad mood, you'll experience some very erotic and enjoyable hours. Don't burden yourself with obligations, but take everything in your stride. This is the only way to escape the stress of everyday life!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Don't give up hope – some things only work out at the second try. You develop a good instinct, and your organizational talent comes into its own.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You need changes and should discuss this with your sweetheart. Competition stimulates your zeal – you tend to show off.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Use your free time to relax and not build up new stress. Confidently stand up for your convictions. This will drive your career forward. Don't act timidly; secure your advantages.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your flirtation favorites are already waiting in the wings. Now is the ideal time for a declaration of love. What more do you expect? They are already trying hard to get you!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are incredibly flexible and have drive, stamina, and good ideas. Ensure clarity and relaxation at work. Your energy curve rises, and you find yourself again.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20