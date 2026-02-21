Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, February 21, 2026

Today's horoscope for Saturday, 2/21/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Does Cupid have you in his sights this weekend? The daily horoscope shows what awaits your zodiac sign this Saturday.

Your free horoscope on Saturday, February 21, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 2/21/2026. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: Every sign of the zodiac can find important messages in Saturday's horoscope. The more aware you are of your feelings, the more you can take control in moments of crisis or chaos. If you want to allow more harmony into your life, tune into the wisdom of astrology. The daily reading can provide important tips to help you achieve your dreams, whether in love, career, or health.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You need to exercise a little more discipline when it comes to your finances. Don't expect from others what you are unwilling to give them.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

It's time for a family reconciliation. Old wounds are deep, but it's not impossible to heal. Don't dominate a conversation! Listen to what others have to say.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

You have good intuition and are able to find your way out of a sticky situation. When you are committed to something, nothing can stop you. Hard work and an optimistic outlook will lead you to success.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You can't blame others for your own mistakes. The stars are aligned for love and romance. Sweet moments of tenderness can help the stresses of everyday life melt away.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You have an exciting new idea you can't let go of. Don't just dream about it – take action to put it into practice! Take proactive steps to foster understanding and respect. This will create a more productive atmosphere for everyone.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Focus on one thing at a time, and you will succeed. Your sweetheart has something on their mind, and they're counting on your support. Make sure you listen!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

A positive financial opportunity is on the horizon. Do your best now. Even if you don't succeed, you'll be building the foundation for future achievement.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

You are restless and moody. People don't know what to expect from you these days. Have the courage to take unusual paths in your career.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You don't have your full vitality and are less resilient than usual. Take the time to rest and recharge. Many casual acquaintances can't replace true friendship.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Your team appreciates your skills and enjoys working with you. You need a tolerant partner who supports you but also understands you.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You aren't building on a strong foundation. Go back to the basics! Make sure you plan in time for relaxation. Otherwise, you will burn out.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20