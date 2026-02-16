Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, February 16, 2026

Today's horoscope for Monday, 2/16/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

What do astrologers predict for your zodiac sign this Monday? Start your week on a high note with the tips in the daily horoscope!

Your free horoscope on Monday, February 16, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Monday, 2/16/2026. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: A turning point is coming in your love life or career. Make sure you think about the long-term consequences of your decisions before taking the plunge. If you want to find more harmony and joy in life, don't keep looking to the outside. You have to find peace inside yourself. Every day is a new opportunity to be the best version of yourself. Let the daily horoscope inspire you this Monday as you begin the new week!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Showing a little more patience will get you further than an angry outburst. Accept a defeat with good grace. Things will soon smooth over, and you'll be back to peak performance in no time.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

You are looking for love and tenderness. Someone is trying to please you, but you don't always make it easy. Be more considerate. Trust you will find the right words when the time comes.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Doors are starting to open to you career-wise. You are highly valued as a team player. If things continue to develop in this way, you will have a chance to boost your income.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

A new flirt will set your heart a'flutter! It would be good for your bank balance if you saved a little more. Don't get complacent with your spending, or you could be in for a nasty shock.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Thanks to your stubbornness and dedication, you are starting to break new ground, which is a good thing. Keep up the good work! Your partner is waiting for a sign of affection.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Proceed strategically as you look to implement your plans. You are bursting with strength and energy. Be careful not to jump the gun! Don't forget to show your family the attention they need.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Continue to support your partner as they navigate difficult times. They will be grateful. In return, you can expect warmth, tenderness, and security.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Allow your partner to go their own way every now and then. Separate activities can enrich your relationship. Don't get involved in disputes between colleagues.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Stay away from particularly risky deals. The chances of big losses are too great. Singles have the chance to meet someone new and exciting!

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Love, tenderness, and happy times await you! Stay on the ball at work, and you will be rewarded. Many doors will be opened to you. It's up to you to take the first step!

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are very sensitive and have a tendency to feel other people's pain strongly. This helps you connect with others. Make sure you also take time to address your own needs and concerns.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20