Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Saturday, November 29, 2025

Which path are you taking in life? Are you in the stars' favor today? What does fate have in store for you? Get all of the answers in your daily horoscope!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, November 29, 2025

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Saturday, 11/29/2025. © 123RF/masterhands Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or Pisces: some zodiac signs can pick up speed and surpass their own expectations. Others, though, are somewhat unsettled due to the current constellation of stars and planets. However, there doesn't have to be stagnation for them either, so long as they courageously face their destiny! Intuition often helps you to choose the right path, so listen to your heart. The voice of your soul will tell you what to do and how to correctly interpret the prophecy of your Saturday horoscope.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Someone will make you a very lucrative offer – go for it! There's a lot to do professionally now, and everything will be a little more difficult, so plan ahead and pay attention to structure.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Stay alert: you will soon find out about a good offer. Enjoy the day, and be happy about every little thing you do. You feel relaxed and at ease in a pleasant way.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

No wonder your boss beams when they see you – your working style is perfect. Being together and having fun with loved ones should be a priority.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Look at the big picture, and don't get bogged down. Make some time for your family.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Get the peace and quiet you need right now. You have been under too much tension for too long. Before you rush towards your goal, think carefully about what you want to achieve!

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Singles are in demand like never before, so you shouldn't give up now. Right now, you can throw yourself into a job that you didn't previously have energy for.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Let go of your objections and doubts. Financially, a situation will be defused when a compromise is reached.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The stars bring harmony and passion in equal measure. You will gain the greatest possible benefit if you finally learn from your negative experiences. How many times do you want to fall flat on your face?

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your love of beautiful things will tempt you to buy more of them than you really need – or can afford. Postpone all important and complicated things to a later date.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You are restless and nervous. Use your free time to find your inner peace. Make sure you get plenty of sleep, but also have mental discussions. Be careful with your time management.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You have to reckon with a stubborn opponent; be careful. Everything is a bit stressful right now, but you'll soon come up with a solution.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20