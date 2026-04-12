Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, April 12, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Sunday 4/12/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

Love, lust, and passion could be the pillars of your Sunday. The daily horoscope on April 12 can show you how to tap into the plentiful energy of Eros!

Your free horoscope on Saturday, April 12, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 4/12/2026. © 123rf.com/captainvector Is your zodiac sign one of the lucky ones today? Or should you be treading carefully? The waning Aquarius Moon may have some zodiac signs pining for more romantic freedom. Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Libra, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Pisces, Aquarius: believe in the power of astrology to show you the right choice in matters of love, career, health, and finances. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, April 9, 2026 The key to happiness lies within yourself. All you need to do is look deeply within. Your horoscope will show you exactly how!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Get in the habit of sticking to your word. If you want to move up at work, now's the time to show some initiative.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Peace requires some small compromises. Your family will come around, but only if you make more of an effort to communicate your hopes and dreams.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Friends can't just be expected to hang around and wait for you to make time for them. Plan a trip and refocus your life away from work. How you react to the news depends on your maturity and composure, Gemini.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Your purse is feeling lighter than you'd like. Don't go making hasty decisions today, there's a big risk of problematic developments, especially in finances.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

You've got real persuasive powers. They will help you make a big impression with someone special. Check on your savings before going on yet another splurge.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

You'll feel better if you heal your relationship with food. Go on a spontaneous date, it'll make for a nice change of pace.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

It's time to shake off those old, tired feelings. Let the past hurts go. Don't fret if your plans don't pan out. Stay grounded in reality, everything will eventually work out.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

When you're overwhelmed, you turn to bad habits. Take care of yourself, Scorpio. When you're paying, you can call the shots.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Your team spirit pays off. If you can break out of your egocentricity, you can achieve anything. Pay attention to your body's signals and don't overestimate your strength.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Relax, gather strength for the tasks ahead. The most important thing is that you are willing to take responsibility. Only you can make a difference.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You should be more diplomatic. You're always stepping on other people's toes. A disappointing development really upsets you, but it's all about how you bounce back.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20