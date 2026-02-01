Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, February 1, 2026

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 2/1/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Find out what's coming your way at the start of a new month with the daily horoscope for February 1!

Your free horoscope on Sunday, February 1, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 2/1/2026. Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, there are moments in life that require decisive actions. The daily horoscope for Sunday can help you head in the right direction at the start of February. The universe is sending plenty of positive vibes in the year of Jupiter. Now it's up to you to make the most of every opportunity in love, career, and health.

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You'll need a little patience and perhaps a little support to get your ideas across. You can't do it all on your own. You're on the brink of a breakthrough that you've been hoping for a long time.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Resistance is to be expected when you're trying out new ways of doing things. Trust your gut feeling and give yourself over completely to your passions.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

The lack of rest is taking its toll on your health. The need for love is occupying your mind. Relationships can only blossom if you're willing to open up.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

Everything is going well because you can concentrate your thoughts and formulate your demands precisely. Get your bearings and take your chance. You benefit from the indecisiveness of others.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

A friend has disappointed you greatly, but forgiveness brings healing! Take your feelings seriously. Your ego is very vulnerable and you react poorly to criticism, even when it's well-meaning.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Enjoy every moment in the company of your friends and family. There are many ways to improve your day-to-day life, but the most accessible one is removing distractions.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

You can't keep ignoring the need to do something for your health. Be more attentive to what your body is telling you. Love beckons, be ready to accept its embrace.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

The support you receive from loved ones should silence all nagging doubts. Your professional position is excellent. You're well-suited to take on responsibility and lead others.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You get on brilliantly with your partner. In the next few days, you will be particularly resilient, both mentally and physically. Use this period to take on new projects.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You feel driven and restless inside. All that energy needs to go somewhere. Seek out people who inspire you to greatness. External motivation is your most effective fuel.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You can achieve something very special if you stay patient. Take time for your friends and find balance between work and play. Advice coming from your most trusted allies should be taken to heart.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20