Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Sunday, January 4, 2026

Today's horoscope for Sunday, 1/4/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every star sign. ✓Free ✓Updated daily|Take a peek at your future on TAG24!

Your destiny is in your hands! The daily horoscope has the tips you need to take charge of your life and make positive changes this Thursday.

Your free horoscope on Sunday, January 4, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Sunday, 1/4/2026. © 123RF / markoaliaksandr It's up to you to make the changes you desire. Nobody else can do that for you. Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces: No matter what your sign of the zodiac, it's time to take action to pursue the life of your dreams.

Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, January 1, 2026 Sometimes you have to have the courage to change directions. Other times you have to persevere on your chosen path. Astrology can help you make the right decision for you. Draw strength and inspiration from the universe as you embark on a new day of full of hope and opportunities!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

You can't always take the suffering of the whole world on your shoulders. You have to make sure you are meeting your own needs as well. If you show a little more patience and consistency, you will be the first to cross the finish line.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Take your time, be patient, and don't be ashamed to acknowledge past mistakes. It's never too late to change course. Surround yourself with people who will support you at every stage of your journey.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

Don't listen to what others say about you if they don't have your best interests at heart. You don't have to rush to achieve your goals. Good things take time.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You are unstoppable, and no hurdle seems too high for you. Don't grow complacent. Stay humble, and keep working hard. Acknowledge the people who helped you get to this point.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Your endurance will see you persist when others have long since thrown in the towel. Show your mettle! Your thoughts are disorganized and chaotic. Take time to reflect and get your mind in order.

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Your sensual energy is irresistible! People are magnetically attracted to you and your incredible charisma. Use your powers for good. Be careful not to rush into a relationship before your heart is sure.

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

As nice as it is to lean on someone, you will also have to learn to stand on your own two feet. Don't hesitate to take up a good opportunity. If you wait too long, it may be too late.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

Now is the time for quick and decisive action. Prepare yourself well for any foreseen challenges. Remember why you set your goals to begin with, and recommit yourself to those aims.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

Someone has to be very special to catch your fancy. Don't settle for anyone who doesn't respect your boundaries and expectations. Success is on the horizon if you don't let up.



Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

Now is the time to settle any family disputes. State your opinion clearly, but be prepared to listen to opposing viewpoints. A little distance could work wonders for your romantic relationship.

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

Take a step back for some serious reflection. If you don't dial down the stress, you will lose your sense of direction. It's time to rediscover what brings you joy.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20