Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Thursday, March 26, 2026

Today's free horoscope for Thursday 3/26/2026 - Daily Horoscope for every zodiac. | Take a peek at your star sign's future with astrology on TAG24!

The stars can help you get your priorities straight. Find out what you should focus on this Thursday with your daily horoscope for March 26!

Your free horoscope on Thursday, March 26, 2026

Your personal and free daily horoscope for Thursday, March 26, 2026. © 123RF/paulgrecaud Can you expect luck today, or should you be careful? Your daily horoscope for March 26 has the inspiration you need. Messages could be mixed today due to the alignment of Mercury and Venus, which makes some zodiac signs overly sensitive. Thankfully, the Moon is in its first quarter in the cautious sign of Cancer. Daily Horoscope Today's horoscope: Free daily horoscope for Monday, March 23, 2026 Whether you're an Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, or a Pisces, this is the time to focus on feelings. With some self-belief and cosmic, you can turn every tricky life situation around for the better. Let the stars help you find your way!

Aries horoscope: March 21 - April 19

Get ready for some romantic adventures. Attached and searching Aries are about to get a boost of intimacy. There's a lot to work on when it comes to concentration.

Taurus horoscope: April 20 - May 20

Your situation isn't as hopeless as you think. Assert yourself while staying clever. Listen to those friendly tips, and your finances will be looking pretty.

Gemini horoscope: May 21 - June 20

How about a massage or a cappuccino? Treat yourself to something, Gemini. Don't fight that anxiety by withdrawing! Embrace it and live in that moment.

Cancer horoscope: June 21 - July 22

You've got a good understanding of human nature. Take a deep breath and get things under control. You may need to postpone complicated stuff.

Leo horoscope: July 23 - August 22

Remind your sweetheart that they don't know everything about you. That thrifty tendency may be edging into stinginess. Relax, you've got enough room to be more adventurous/

Virgo horoscope: August 23 - September 22

Be more tolerant of those less resilient than you. A serious romantic disappointment is still weighing on you. Try to let go!

Libra horoscope: September 23 - October 22

Everyone's excited about your plans at work. You can cast a real spell with that charm of yours, but don't let it tip into arrogance. Balance is key right now.

Scorpio horoscope: October 23 - November 21

More sleep would do you good. Try to shake off that bad mood that's threatening to build. Do something nice for yourself.

Sagittarius horoscope: November 22 - December 21

You're all about family cohesion. Sag, you're ready to lend a helping hand to strengthen your community. Jupiter's current vibes may make you appear superficial.

Capricorn horoscope: December 22 - January 19

You're going way over your own speed limit. It's time to slow it down. Take a beat. Something is off, is it you or someone else?

Aquarius horoscope: January 20 - February 18

You are full of confidence and good spirits at work. Dare to give in a bit, and harmony will follow. There's so much to look forward to.

Pisces horoscope: February 19 - March 20